ASML looking to learn more about India, says CEO

Dutch company ASML, which makes equipment critical for manufacturing cutting-edge microprocessors, took part in Semicon India 2025 for the first time to study the ecosystem in the country and to explore growth opportunities, its CEO told HT in an interview. Countries around the world are racing to secure their technological future and we applaud India’s ambition to emerge as a leader in this space, ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said. (HT)

Christophe Fouquet, in an emailed response to HT, said that ASML has no manufacturing or research and development (R&D) activities planned in India at this time but is looking forward to learning more about India’s semiconductor industry and establishing new relationships.

ASML designs and manufactures photolithography machines that chipmakers such as TSMC use to produce microchips. Photolithography is a process that uses light to create extremely small patterns, in the nanometer range, on semiconducting material to create integrated circuits. ASML is the primary global supplier of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines that are used to make advanced microchips such as graphics processing units that are used train artificial intelligence models.

“We have no manufacturing or R&D activities planned in India at this time,” said Fouquet. “This week, we had the chance to engage with customers, government and partners to understand more about the ecosystem and explore how ASML can contribute to this exciting growth. Customer service is our first priority.”

When HT asked ASML about the tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump and how it might impact the global semiconductor supply chains, the company acknowledged that the recent tariff announcements have increased uncertainty in the macro environment and the situation remains dynamic. While the potential impact on global GDP and end markets remains unclear, the company expects that the direct impact of tariffs on ASML will be limited.

Calling India an emerging market, a ASML spokesperson said that each region has its own unique strengths and challenges, but like any emerging market, infrastructure and ecosystem development takes time.

“Countries around the world are racing to secure their technological future and we applaud India’s ambition to emerge as a leader in this space. An innovation powerhouse harnessing the potential of over a billion minds,” said Fouquet at the inauguration ceremony of Semicon India on September 2. “At ASML, we see in India a partner with great potential and we are committed to helping you as you shape the future of technology.”

India’s semiconductor market is projected to exceed $55 billion by 2026 and $100 billion by 2030, fueled by strong demand in smartphones, automotive, and 5G IoT and strong government support. ASML believes that its advanced lithography technologies are well-positioned to help Indian chipmakers produce smaller, more powerful chips while improving yield and performance, enabling cost-effective, high-volume production.

The Indian government is currently prioritising the production, assembly, and export of chips at 28 nanometers and above, which still account for roughly 60% of global consumer electronics demand. Unlike leading chipmakers, India is not yet targeting advanced nodes below 28 nm, where most of the cutting-edge innovation takes place.

At its exhibition at Yashobhoomi in Delhi as part of Semicon, ASML showcased its portfolio, which integrates lithography systems, computational software, metrology, and inspection solutions.