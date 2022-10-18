Home / India News / Assam: 13 smuggled primates, including guenons and macaques, rescued in Cachar

Assam: 13 smuggled primates, including guenons and macaques, rescued in Cachar

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 07:53 PM IST

On September 27, two baby Orangutans, suspected to be smuggled from Indonesia, were rescued in Cachar

A rescued guenon in Assam’s Cachar on Tuesday.
A rescued guenon in Assam’s Cachar on Tuesday.
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

Forest officials in Assam have rescued 13 exotic animals, some believed to be Moor macaques and guenon, from Cachar district near the Mizoram border. The animals were found caged in three boxes in a tea garden on wee hours of Tuesday.

Cachar divisional forest officer (DFO) Tejas Mariswami said that the animals were not native to India, so they must have been smuggled from across the border.

“Our team is trying to identify the species but in the initial investigation it has been found that these are Moor macaques and Guenon species, which are not found in India,” he said.

The forest official who rescued them said that locals initially found them in the Derby tea garden and informed the forest department.

“There were four boxes but one was empty. We collected 13 primates caged in three boxes from the tea garden manager’s bungalow. We are sending them to Guwahati zoo,” an official said.

Last week, over 140 different smuggled animals were rescued in Mizoram. Assam police officials have in the past arrested several smugglers and rescued many exotic animals, including birds and reptiles.

According to an Assam police official, a racket smuggling exotic animals from Myanmar operates in southeast Asian countries, and they allegedly use India as a part of the route.

On September 27, two baby Orangutans, suspected to be smuggled from Indonesia, were rescued in Cachar.

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said the price of each exotic animal can go up to 40 crore in international markets.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out