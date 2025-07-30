Assam actor Nandini Kashyap arrested after hit-and-run accident kills 21-year-old student

Assam actor Nandini Kashyap was arrested by Guwahati police on Wednesday after a 21-year-old student was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a car she was allegedly driving. CCTV footage of the incident shows the 21-year-old student returning home when a Scorpio, allegedly driven by the Assamese driver, ran him over.(PTI/Representational)

Police officials stated that the accident occurred in Guwahati's Dakhingaon locality around 3 am on July 25, according to an NDTV report. The victim has been identified as Samiul Haque, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the 21-year-old student returning home when a Scorpio, allegedly driven by the Assamese actor, ran him over. As per eyewitnesses, the Rudra star did not stop to check on the victim and instead fled the scene.

Following the accident, the 21-year-old student was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | Actor Urmila Kothare's car runs over labourers in Mumbai, 1 killed

Haque's family shared that he suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures in both his legs, the report mentioned. They added that the accident also resulted in broken bones in his arm and thighs. The family has further alleged that the Assamese actor promised to fun his medical treatment but never showed up.

Haque's friends reportedly chased down the SUV to an apartment complex at Kahilipara and confronted the actor.

The actor was arrested by police early Wednesday morning and was taken to the Panbazar Women Police Station.

“The actress was officially arrested around 1:30 AM on Wednesday. We have added Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case,” police officials were quoted as saying by local news network Gplus.

Ahead of her arrest, police had seized Kashyap's car and questioned her connection to the case, where she denied any involvement.