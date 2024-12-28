Actor Urmila Kothare's car runs over labourers in Mumbai, 1 killed

One labourer was killed and another one injured after being hit by Marathi actress Urmila Kothare's car in Mumbai's Kandivali, police said. The actress and her driver were also injured in the accident. Actor Urmila Kothare was also injured in the accident.

Urmila Kothare was returning from work when the accident occurred near Poisar Metro station. The driver lost control of the car, which was traveling at high speed, and hit two metro workers. One worker died on the spot, while the other was severely injured. Police told ABP Majha that the actor was saved due to the timely deployment of the car's airbags.

"Urmila Kothare's car hit two labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work under the Poisar Metro station in Kandivali east shortly after midnight. While labourer died, another was seriously injured. The actor and her driver were also injured in the accident. But they were saved as the airbags opened at the right time," a police official at the Samta Nagar police station said.

Marathi actor Urmila Kothare's car after an accident in Mumbai's Kandivali.(HT Photo)

The police have registered a case against the driver at the Samata Nagar Police Station and initiated an investigation. The actress's car was badly damaged in the accident, and she escaped with minor injuries due to the airbag deploying in time.

Urmila Kothare is a well-known Marathi actress who has appeared in films like 'Duniyadaari', 'Shubhmangal Saavdhan', and 'Ti Sadhya Kay Karte'. She recently made a comeback to television with the Star Pravah show 'Tujech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe', marking her return to the small screen after a 12-year hiatus.

Her husband, actor and director Addinath Kothare, who is also the son of renowned filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, has not made any public comments about the incident yet.

The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident, and further details regarding Urmila’s and her driver’s injuries are awaited. Fans and well-wishers have expressed their concern for the actress's recovery, while the tragic death of the metro worker has sparked an outpouring of sympathy for the victim's family.

Mumbai accidents on the rise

The tragic accident comes in the wake of another deadly road incident in Mumbai earlier this month. On December 9, a driver of a civic-run electric bus, operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, lost control of the vehicle, causing a devastating crash in Kurla. The crash killed seven people, injured 42 others, and damaged more than 20 vehicles. The incident was captured on CCTV and has heightened concerns about road safety in the city.

In another accident, a four-year-old boy was killed in Mumbai after being hit by a speeding car, which officials said was being driven by a 19-year-old. The incident occurred last week in Wadala area, and the child was knocked down when he was playing on the road, police said.