Who is Urmila Kothare, Marathi actor injured in Mumbai car accident?

Marathi actress Urmila Kothare was injured in a horrific car accident in Kandivali, Mumbai on Saturday after her driver lost control and hit two metro workers, one of whom died. Urmila Kothare was injured in a car accident when her driver hit two metro workers, one of whom died.(urmila kothare/ instagram)

Police told ABP Majha that the actor was saved thanks to the car's airbags and only suffered minor injuries along with her driver who was also hurt.

One of the metro workers died while the other sustained severe injuries.

A case has been registered against her driver with Samta Nagar Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Here's everything you need to know about the Marathi actor:

Urmila Kothare, also known by her maiden name Kanetkar, is an actress, well-known mostly for her roles in Marathi films such as ‘Duniyadari’, ‘Shubha Mangal Saavadhan’, ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’, ‘Ti Saddhya Kay Karte’ and shows such as ‘Asambhav’ and ‘Goshta Eka Lagnachi’.

The actress has also branched out into Hindi cinema and had her Telugu industry debut in the film Welcome Obama, released in 2014.

In 2011, she married director and actor Adinath Kothare, after working together in ‘Shubha Mangal Saavadhaan’. Her father-in-law Mahesh Kothare is a prominent director and producer in the Marathi film industry as well. The two have a daughter named Jija Kothare.

After a 12-year break from the small screen, Kothare recently made her comeback in a Marathi TV serial called Tujhech Mee Geet Gaat Ahe' this year.

Her family has not released any comments on the accident yet. Several fans have taken to social media to wish for the actress' recovery, while others have expressed their concern for the labourer who died and the other worker who was injured.