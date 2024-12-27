MUMBAI: An inebriated passenger who was doing stunts in a moving autorickshaw on Thursday died that night after he hit a parked tempo. The police have booked the autorickshaw driver, who was also a friend of the deceased, for negligence and culpable homicide. Inebriated passenger dies doing stunts in autorickshaw

The victim is identified as Bhushan Bandekar, 27. He was a tempo driver who left his house in Marve Road, Malad West at 8pm on Christmas day to celebrate with his friends. In his statement, the auto driver Shivkumar said he picked up Bandekar and another friend at 10.30pm in his auto. The three were headed to Hindustan Naka in Kandivali for a party. “Shivkumar noticed Bandekar drank too much and was slurring, unable to able to walk straight,” said a police officer. The auto was at MG Road in Kandivali West when Bandekar bent headfirst outside the auto. Then he lost balance, causing most of his body to hang outside the vehicle. That is when he hit a parked tempo. The impact of the collision threw him outside the vehicle and caused him to bleed from his head. Shivkumar rushed Bandekar to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. On Thursday night, he died during treatment.

Around 12.30am, his wife Nandini received a call informing Bandekar had met with an accident. His family alleged Shivkumar was responsible for the death. “Why didn’t Shivkumar stop or slow down the auto when he saw my husband was bending outside the vehicle? Shivkumar was his friend and is responsible for his death due to negligence and reckless driving,” his relatives said.

Kandivali police have registered an FIR against Shivkumar under 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 100 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). “He is served with a notice to be present for the investigation,” said an officer.