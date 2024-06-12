Assam approves stipend scheme for girl students; to end child marriage, says CM

Guwahati: In its crackdown against child marriage in the state, the Assam government on Wednesday approved a scheme to provide monetary benefits to girl students every month, officials said. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

Officials said that the scheme named Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina (MMNM) is expected to cover around one million girl students and cost the exchequer Rs.300 crore in the first year and around Rs.1,500 crore over a five-year period.

“Girl students who have passed Class 10 and have enrolled in Class 11 will get Rs.1,000 per month (excluding two months of summer vacation) for two years till they complete their Class 12 board exams. The amount will be transferred to their bank accounts on the 11th of every month,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Further, the girl students who have completed Class 12 boards and enrolled in degree courses will get a monthly stipend of Rs.1,250 for the next three to four years till they complete their graduation, said Sarma, adding that those who have enrolled in post-graduation and Bachelor of Education courses will get Rs.2,500 per month till their courses get over.

Sarma had in April this year promised that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state will take the responsibility of educating girl students up to the postgraduate level.

“Since this scheme is aimed at preventing child marriage among girls, those school and college students who are married, won’t get benefits of this scheme. But if they are married when studying post-graduation, they will be able to get benefits,” Sarma said.

“Our objective is to defer the weddings of girls in the state. This scheme is a disincentive against early marriage,” he added.

“This scheme will increase the enrolment ratio of girls in schools, colleges and Universities. Those girls who were not able to continue their education due to various reasons, including financial hardships, will now be able to do so. We expect around 200,000 more girl students to enrol in educational institutions this year,” said Sarma.

The chief minister said the students who are involved in ragging, indiscipline, low attendance or perform poorly in their examinations will stop getting the stipend.

According to officials, the students who are enrolled in private schools, colleges and Universities will also not be able to avail themselves of the benefits of this scheme. Moreover, children of ministers, legislators, meritorious students and receivers of other state benefits will also not be able to avail themselves of the scheme.

Since last year, the Assam government has carried out several campaigns against child marriages and thousands who have married underage children, conducted their weddings and parents who forced their underage children to marry, were arrested.

Sarma earlier this year announced a drive against child marriages under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. According to the chief minister, at least 5,000 offenders were arrested in the first round of crackdown in February 2024.