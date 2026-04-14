Assam Assembly Elections 2026: Gaurav Gogoi leads Congress push for comeback against BJP

Gaurav Gogoi is the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief and a member of parliament from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Gogoi has been the member of parliament thrice in succession, having been elected to the Lok Sabha first from Kaliabor in 2014, then again in 2019, and finally from Jorhat in 2024.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his mother Doli Gogai show ink-marked fingers after casting votes for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, in Jorhat on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Hafiz Ahemad)

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In the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls in Assam, the Congress hopes to make a comeback with its own candidate, Gaurav Gogoi, as the chief ministerial candidate, while the incumbent Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeks another term.

Polling for the election took place on April 9 across all 126 constituencies in the state, with over 2.49 crore voters taking part. This year’s poll is witnessing multi-cornered contests because of the split between Congress and AIUDF, with Jalukbari, Dispur, and Jorhat being some of the main constituencies.

Also Read: Assembly election 2026: Assam records over 85% polling

5 key facts about Gaurav Gogoi

Born in Delhi, Gaurav Gogoi is the son of Tarun Gogoi, who served as Assam’s longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016. He completed his B.Tech from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and later pursued a Master’s degree in Public Administration from New York University.

Tarun Gogoi, who served as Assam’s longest-serving Chief Minister from 2001 to 2016. He completed his B.Tech from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and later pursued a Master’s degree in Public Administration from New York University. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gaurav Gogoi won from Jorhat against the sitting BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi with over 7.5 lakh votes and a margin of more than 1.4 lakh votes, marking a strong electoral performance.

Gogoi has been an active member of various standing committees of the parliament, including Defence, Railways, and Finance. As a Congress MP, Gogoi has been actively involved in various discussions within the parliament, and he even opposed the passage of bills like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to its implications on Assam.

In 2025, he was appointed as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, taking charge ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Since then, he has focused on strengthening the party at the grassroots level and working towards a revival of the Congress in the state.

Gaurav Gogoi has also been at the centre of a political controversy after Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the Gogoi family of having ties with organizations based in Pakistan, prompting a government inquiry into the matter in 2025. Gogoi called the allegations politically driven, and while no formal charges have been made, the issue remains a point of political debate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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