Assam BJP MLA tests positive for Covid-19, fifth from state BJP to report

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:03 IST

The raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Assam’s tally is on an upswing, as politicians, cutting across party lines, are contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and adding to the north-east’s most populous state’s viral load.

On Monday, Atul Bora, the BJP member of the Assam legislative assembly (MLA), who represents the Dispur constituency, tested Covid-19 positive in Guwahati and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Bora (69) got infected a day after the BJP lawmaker from Sonari, Nabanita Handique, too, tested Covid-19 positive.

So far, five lawmakers – all from the ruling BJP – have tested Covid-19.

Barring BJP MLAs Bora and Handique, their colleagues Krishnendu Paul of Patharkandi constituency, Narayan Deka (Barkhetry), and Bolin Chetia (Sadiya) were found to be infected.

Paul and Deka have recovered, while Chetia, Handique, and Bora are still undergoing treatment.

Opposition Congress has criticised the state government for playing petty politics over the pandemic.

“The state government is trying to extract political mileage from the Cobid-19 situation. Opposition leaders are being prevented from reaching out to the public on the pretext of the pandemic. However, similar restrictions don’t hold good for the BJP leaders, who are mingling with the public while throwing social distancing norms to the wind,” alleged Debabrata Saikia, a Congress MLA and the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

“Numerous people in certain areas have either been infected by the viral disease or have had to undergo quarantine after coming into contact with BJP MLAs and other leaders,” he further alleged.

Earlier in July, Sushmita Dev, former Congress Member of Parliament (MP) from Silchar in Assam and the president All India Mahila Congress, had also tested Covid-19 positive.

She underwent treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital between July 8 and 19, when she was discharged after recovering from her viral infection.

“Covid-19 positive cases have been spiralling in most parts of the state, as around 1,000 fresh cases are being reported daily. Frontline workers, who are battling the pandemic, including doctors, paramedical staff, police, and bureaucrats, are getting infected. In that light, it’s nothing unusual for public representatives such as lawmakers, too, who are adding to Assam’s Covid-19 positive tally,” said a state BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Assam has recorded 25,092 Covid-19 positive cases until Monday, including 17,095 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Around 1, 000 police personnel, including senior officers; dozens of healthcare workers, including doctors; bureaucrats, hundreds of inmates in jails and correctional homes and over 70 people posted at Raj Bhawan are among the state’s Covid-19 patients, many of whom have since recovered from their viral infection.