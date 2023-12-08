close_game
close_game
News / India News / Assam cabinet’s in-principle nod to hold traditional buffalo, bull fights: Sarma

Assam cabinet’s in-principle nod to hold traditional buffalo, bull fights: Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
Dec 08, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Buffalo fights called Moh-Juj in Assamese are popular in several parts of the state and held during the Magh Bihu celebrations in mid-January every year

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Friday gave ‘in-principle’ approval to issue detailed standard operating procedures to organise traditional buffalo and bull fights in the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the cabinet meeting.

The government said the SOP will aim to ensure that there was no deliberate torture or cruelty on the animals (X/eclectictweets)
The government said the SOP will aim to ensure that there was no deliberate torture or cruelty on the animals (X/eclectictweets)

Buffalo fights called Moh-Juj in Assamese are popular in several parts of the state and held during the Magh Bihu celebrations in mid-January every year.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“In principle approval to the issue of detailed procedure/SOP for permitting traditional buffalo and bull fights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri in Marigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam,” the chief minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The statement added that the SOP will aim to ensure that there was no deliberate torture or cruelty on the animals and that their well-being was provided for by the organisers during the Moh-Juj festival, “an integral part of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition”.

The Supreme Court outlawed Jallikattu and bullock cart races in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra respectively in 2014, and later stayed a central government order in 2016 to permit them. In May this year, a five-judge constitution bench, however, upheld the validity of laws passed by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka to allow the bull-taming sport Jallikattu, bullock-cart races and buffalo racing sport Kambala in their respective region.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ban in 2014, buffalo fights on a smaller scale have been held in recent years at the Lakshmi Nath Bezbaruah Kshetra in Ahatguri, 100km east of Guwahati, the most famous spot for the event, and at other locations on a much scaled-down manner.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out