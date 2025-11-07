GUWAHATI: Assam chief information commissioner (CIC) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta resigned from his post on Thursday over his brother’s name coming up in the death probe of state icon Zubeen Garg. Assam CIC resigns after brother’s arrest in Zubeen case

Mahanta, a former Director General of Assam Police, made the announcement in a post on Facebook. “I have decided to resign from the post of CIC due to a special circumstance. You are all aware that my brother Shyamkanu Mahanta’s name has got involved in the death of our beloved artist Zubeen Garg,” Mahanta said in the post.

Following Zubeen’s suspicious death in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea, Assam Police is conducting a murder investigation and Mahanta’s younger brother, Shyamkanu, is one of the seven people arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case.

Shyamkanu was the chief organizer of the North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore, which Zubeen had gone to attend. The musician, filmmaker and actor died while swimming in the sea during a yacht party organised by several Assamese based in Singapore.

“Recently, a person has filed an application before the information commission seeking details of financial grants given by the government (and its organs) to Shyamkanu (to organise events) and other cultural organisations...Since the details sought would also involve Shyamkanu...I immediately submitted my resignation to the Governor (Lakshman Prasad Acharya),” Mahanta wrote.

“Under these circumstances, my inner voice was telling me that if some query is submitted to the commission regarding my brother I should quit so that there is no doubt and confusion in the minds of others (about my role while replying to that question),” he added.

Mahanta stated that he had informed about his plans to the chief minister’s office and also asked his colleagues to intimate him immediately if any query reaches the commission regarding Shyamkanu.

“Those who are acquainted with me know that even if I had continued in my position, the person would have received appropriate replies to his query. But to ensure that there is no shadow of doubt in the minds of people, I decided to resign from my post,” he added.

An IPS officer from the 1988 batch belonging to Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Mahanta had served as the DGP of Assam Police from 2019 to 2023. Following his retirement, he was appointed as the CIC for the state in March 2023 and his tenure was to end in March 2026.