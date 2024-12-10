Assam CM announces major cabinet changes

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reshuffled portfolios of ministers in his three-and-a-half-year-old government and assigned departments to four new ministers who were inducted into the state’s cabinet two days ago. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will be in charge of home, personnel, public works buildings and national highways, public works roads, medical education and research and any other department not allotted to other ministers (PTI)

According to an official notification, Sarma will be in charge of home, personnel, public works buildings and national highways, public works roads, medical education and research and any other department not allotted to other ministers. He, however, will no longer head the departments of health and family welfare, indigenous and tribal faith and culture

Ranjeet Kumar Dass will oversee panchayat and rural development, judicial, tourism and general administration departments while Atul Bora will head agriculture, excise, border protection and development, horticulture and implementation of Assam Accord departments.

Keshav Mahanta has been allotted revenue and disaster management, information technology, science, technology and climate change department while Urkhai Gwra Brahma will helm textile, handloom, sericulture, soil conservation and welfare of Bodoland departments.

Both Bora and Mahanta are from the Asom Gana Parishad while Brahma is from United Peoples Party Liberal — both parties are allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Chandra Mohan Patowary will head the Act East Policy, environment and forest, and parliamentary affairs departments. Ranoj Pegu will look after school education, higher education and tribal affairs (plain) departments. Ashok Singhal will head health and family welfare and irrigation departments.

Jogen Mohan was assigned hill areas, transport, cooperation, indigenous and tribal faith and culture departments while Ajanta Neog will be the new minister for finance and women and child development. Pijush Hazarika will head information and public relations, social justice and empowerment and water resources departments.

Bimal Borah will head the cultural affairs, industries, commerce and public enterprises departments. Jayanta Malla Baruah will be in charge of public health engineering, housing and urban affairs departments. Nandita Garlosa will look after sports and youth welfare, welfare of minorities, public works buildings and national highways departments.

Of the four new ministers inducted in the cabinet expansion on Saturday, Prasanta Phukan will helm power, skill, employment and entrepreneurship departments and assist the CM in medical education and research departments. Krishnendu Paul has been allotted animal husbandry and veterinary, and fisheries and assist the CM in public works roads departments.

Kaushik Rai will head food, public distribution and consumer affairs, mines and minerals and Barak Valley development departments while Rupesh Gowala has been allotted labour welfare, tea tribes and adivasi welfare departments, and he will assist the CM in home department.