Assam CM bans private ferries, orders high-level probe into Jorhat boat mishap

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said a high-level investigation will be conducted into the accident near Nimati ghat in Jorhat where two boats collided in the Brahmaputra on Wednesday leading to the death of a woman as search operation continued for two others. A criminal case will be registered in the mishap and three officials have been suspended.

Sarma, who visited the boat accident site in Jorhat district further said plying of private ferries will be stopped from Thursday, while those who wish to convert their single-engine boats to marine engines will receive a subsidy from the government.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits the boat accident site near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district



"Have directed Jorhat Dist Admin to register a criminal case on the accident. A high-level inquiry will also be instituted today," he says pic.twitter.com/lleZWGerEv — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2021

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said a high-level investigation will be conducted into the accident near Nimati ghat in Jorhat where two boats collided in the Brahmaputra on Wednesday leading to the death of a woman as search operation continued for two others. A criminal case will be registered in the mishap and three officials have been suspended.

Sarma, who visited the boat accident site in Jorhat district further said plying of private ferries will be stopped from Thursday, while those who wish to convert their single-engine boats to marine engines will receive a subsidy from the government.

|#+|

“From today, plying of private ferries will be stopped as they do not have marine engines. If owners wish to convert single-engine to marine engine, the government will provide a grant of ₹10 lakh with 75 per cent subsidy,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sarma, who met those who were injured in the accident at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, said, "Have directed the Jorhat district administration to register a criminal case on the accident. A high-level inquiry will also be instituted."

A bridge connecting Jorhat and Majuli was under construction, he said, adding a group of ministers would review its progress. “Three officials of the Inland Water Transport Department have been placed under suspension,” Sarma said.

"Of the 90 people who were on board, a woman has died and two are missing. I hope we will have a clear picture by the evening," he added.

Earlier the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) said rescue operations continued in Brahmaputra river in Jorhat where two boats collided and one of them capsized.

"Seventy passengers were on the boat that capsized. A woman has died. The operation continued throughout the night. It is still underway," an NDRF official said.