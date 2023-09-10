Assam CM exudes confidence in BJP winning 22 out of 25 northeast seats in 2024 due to ‘development’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will win 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats of the North-East in the next year's general elections, riding on the development work under the saffron party-led NDA regime at the Centre. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

He also said that the benefits of various schemes meant for women have percolated to the lowest levels, claiming that it did "not happen during the Congress regimes".

Addressing the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha, Sarma said, “The North East that you are seeing today was not so before 2014. There has been a transformation in the transportation sector, which is visible in states like Arunachal Pradesh."

On the concluding day of the meeting, Sarma said, “Certain events are happening in Manipur, yet there is no shortage of commodities as we have national highway connectivity through multiple locations."

Sarma was referring to the ethnic violence in Manipur. Since early May, more than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred have become homeless due to the riots between the Meiteis and Kuki tribals there.

He also claimed that work on rural electrification has been going on in a big way, educational institutions are coming in the region and the "North East has joined the mainstream".

He also said that people from the region "no longer face racial discrimination in other parts of the country".

“I can say for sure that out of 25 Lok Sabha seats from North East, we will in 22. I have been asked how I can say this with so much confidence when there is tension in Manipur.

“I can speak with such confidence as transformation has been phenomenal. We have been able to reach every household,” he said.

Sarma alleged that "the benefits of schemes under the Congress regimes never reached the people", adding that he was speaking after having "seen both sides".

He referred to his stint with the Congress before switching to the BJP.

“It is our responsibility to make Modi ji the prime minister for the third time. I can say that the Modi government will be formed in ‘Bharat’, and the Congress can form their government on the moon or some other places,” he said.

Sarma also dwelt on the women empowerment measures under his government, such as the expansion of self-help groups, encouragement to entrepreneurial ventures and monetary assistance to widow and abandoned women.