Assam CM marks Maha Ashtami, goes for pandal hopping in Hojai

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited several puja pandals in Hojai district on the occasion of Maha Ashtami on Sunday. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(ANI)

The Chief Minister offered prayers to Goddess Durga and took part in rituals.

He was also seen interacting with local people and taking selfies with them.

"This year, Assam marked Devi Paksh by expanding schemes that enable Nari Shakti. 7.3 lakh women added to the Orunodoi cash transfer scheme; 2.2 lakh women became creditworthy after the state waived their loans; and 2.08 lakh girl school students got free bicycles," CM Sarma said in a post on X.

On October 21, 2023, on the occasion of the Saptami of Durga Puja, CM Sarma visited Hailakandi district, where he visited several puja pandals.