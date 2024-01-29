Assam CM, RSS chief attend 8th Triennial Conference and Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, in the presence of spiritual leaders from around 40 countries, inaugurated the 8th Triennial Conference and Gathering of Elders in Dibrugarh on Sunday. HT Image

Notably, the five-day conference organised by the International Centre for Cultural Studies will continue up to February 1, where spiritual leaders will be deliberating on ways and means to prepare a roadmap for collectively working for global peace and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, "It is our collective resolve to revitalise indigenous faiths across the globe and check attempts to erode our cultural heritage."

Referring to certain forces inimical to the culture and traditions of India that have been working to erode the cultural heritage of the country, Assam CM said that the people of the country should create a deterrent to defeat such forces.

Stating that he is happy to share the dais with RSS chief, Mohan Bhagawat for the International Conference and Gathering of Elders, the Chief Minister said that the assembly of spiritual leaders from across the globe in the meet will help everyone to appreciate the belief system of the elders and strengthen the societal bond based on the values of elders.

"The current era is marked by a negative global impact on indigenous traditions and faiths. To address these challenges, a concerted effort must be made to draw upon the wisdom embedded in the indigenous faiths and chart a course for the preservation and propagation of these beliefs for a sustainable future," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said that in India, in addition to the major religions, several indigenous faiths flourished, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of the nation.

"Indigenous faiths in India are not merely religious practices; they are repositories of wisdom. They underscore an intimate connection between communities and the natural world. Preserving these belief systems is about safeguarding diversity in religion. These indigenous belief systems are deeply rooted in the traditions, customs, and folklore of different communities," Dr Sarma said.

Considering the immense role the indigenous faith can play, Dr Sarma stated the step of the state government in creating a department that exclusively deals with indigenous tribal faith and culture.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the conference will help revive indigenous faith and culture and stop the cultural erosion taking place in present-day society. It will also help in connecting the present generation with the intrinsic values of the past. In a way, it will help the present-day people revisit the country's ancient past and its resourcefulness.

The Chief Minister further said that he hoped that the conference would help the stakeholders to take the present-day society to a shared vision and work on a roadmap for collective peace and welfare.

He also expressed his gratitude to Mohan Bhagawat for his guidance.

He also thanked the President of the International Centre for Cultural Studies, Shashibala for organising the 8th Triennial International Conference in Dibrugarh.

Bhagwat also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the enriching past of India and the need for a collective approach on the part of world leaders to take global peace to an unprecedented height.President International Centre for Cultural Studies Shashibala, Spiritual Leader of Elders Lithuania Inija Teinkuene, Spiritual Leader of Guatemala Elizabeth Arajao, Spiritual Leader of Elders from America Jyoti, Spiritual Leader of Elders from Africa Edmond, Spiritual Leader of Idu Michmi Acha Mimi, managing director of Shiksha Valley Pulin Chandra Gogoi, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (ANI)