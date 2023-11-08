Assam Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah arrested for derogatory remarks on priests
A case has been registered at the Dispur Police station against Aftabuddin Mollah under Sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) IPC), said DGP GP Singh.
The Assam Police has arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the priests, namgharias and saints. A case has been registered at the Dispur Police station under Sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) IPC), news agency ANI reported citing DGP GP Singh.
A senior officer of Assam Police said, "The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam)."
A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed. The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
