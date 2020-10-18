Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:02 IST

The total number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in Assam crossed the 200,000-mark on Saturday, when 642 fresh cases were reported,

State health and family welfare minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted late on Saturday night that the total Covid-19 cases in Assam stood at 200,391.

At present, the state has 28,442 active cases.

The Covid-19-related death toll has risen to 865, including 12 new fatalities on Saturday, and a case fatality rate (proportion of deaths to cases) at 0.43%.

So far, 171,081 people have recovered from their viral infection, and the recovery rate is 85.37%.

The positivity rate has dropped in from around 8% in September to around 2% in the state.

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has also improved from 12 days in July to 51 days as of Saturday.

“At one point, we had around 36,000 active cases in the state. Now, the number of active Covid-19 cases has come down to around 28,000. The positivity rate has also dropped to around 2%,” Sarma told media persons on Saturday.

“I appeal to the people of Assam to maintain all Covid-19 protocols during the upcoming Durga Puja,” he added.

The first Covid-19 positive case was detected in Assam on March 31.