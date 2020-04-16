e-paper
Home / India News / Assam DC, SP quarantined after coming in contact with Covid-19 patients

Assam DC, SP quarantined after coming in contact with Covid-19 patients

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it i snot yet known how the officials came in contact with Covid-19 patients.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:37 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
An ambulance taking people from the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Office to a quarantine center in Guwahati on Thursday.
An ambulance taking people from the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Office to a quarantine center in Guwahati on Thursday.(ANI)
         

The deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Assam’s Morigaon district have been sent to quarantine on Thursday after they came in contact with Covid-19 patients.

Along with deputy commissioner Rituraj Bora and superintendent of police Swapnaneel Deka, some journalists of the same district have also been sent to quarantine.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said details of how and when the officials and journalists came in contact with the patients are not available yet.

Morigaon is one of the five hotspot districts in Assam. The others in the list released by Centre on Wednesday are Nalbari, Dhubri, Goalpara and Golaghat.

Earlier in the day, two persons from Morigaon, who are secondary contacts of Nizamuddin Markaz attendees, had tested positive taking the total number of infections in Assam to 34.

The total figure increased to 35 in the evening with the Union ministry for health and family welfare including Nagaland’s lone Covid-19 positive patient to Assam’s tally. The person had been tested in Guwahati and is admitted here.

Five patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. One patient died at Silchar Medical College and Hospital last week while 29 others are admitted in various hospitals.

