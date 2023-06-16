Earthquake tremors jolt Assam's Guwahati, neighbouring states

Earthquake tremors jolted Assam's Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region after an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Bangladesh at around 10:16 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 km. (Representative)

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 km, the department added.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh," the Seismology department has tweeted.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property and further details are awaited, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

