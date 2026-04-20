Assam elections 2026: The Gaurav Gogoi gamble vs the Himanta Biswa Sarma stronghold in Jorhat

The ballot papers in Assam’s Jorhat list Hitendra Nath Goswami and Gaurav Gogoi, but the actual battle is being fought by two different men. This Assembly constituency in the north-eastern state has become the primary theatre for a proxy war between chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Congress opposition leader.

Congress opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi takes on Himanta Sarma's BJP stronghold in Jorhat.(ANI/PTI)

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While the high-turnout polls on April 9 are now sealed in boxes, the result on May 4 will determine which leader's vision for Assam has truly captured the public’s trust.

Jorhat Assembly elections 2026: Candidates

For the ruling BJP, the choice was Hitendra Nath Goswami, a former Assam Assembly speaker known for his modest lifestyle. Living in his ancestral home, Goswami was projected by the chief minister as the "common man" candidate.

On the other side, the Congress took a high-stakes gamble by fielding its state president and sitting MP, Gaurav Gogoi. Son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, he is contesting his first Assembly election.

Himanta Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi rivalry

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{{^usCountry}} While the candidates campaigned, the storyline was driven by the rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the candidates campaigned, the storyline was driven by the rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sarma has spent years consolidating the BJP’s hold through development projects and frequent visits to Jorhat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarma has spent years consolidating the BJP’s hold through development projects and frequent visits to Jorhat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gogoi, meanwhile, is fighting to reclaim his party’s lost territory and prove that the Congress can still challenge the BJP's organisational machine. Jorhat: A BJP stronghold under strain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gogoi, meanwhile, is fighting to reclaim his party’s lost territory and prove that the Congress can still challenge the BJP's organisational machine. Jorhat: A BJP stronghold under strain {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jorhat has been a BJP stronghold since 2016, with Goswami winning two consecutive terms. That said, recent electoral trends suggest the political ground is shifting in the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jorhat has been a BJP stronghold since 2016, with Goswami winning two consecutive terms. That said, recent electoral trends suggest the political ground is shifting in the constituency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the 2021 Assembly election, Goswami won by a margin of roughly 6,500 votes, but in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this same segment saw a swing, with Gaurav Gogoi leading by over 12,000 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2021 Assembly election, Goswami won by a margin of roughly 6,500 votes, but in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this same segment saw a swing, with Gaurav Gogoi leading by over 12,000 votes. {{/usCountry}}

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The April 9 polling recorded an estimated 85% turnout, an unusually high voter participation.

BJP vs Congress: Factors at play

The Congress entered the race buoyed by Gogoi’s previous parliamentary success and an alliance with regional parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad. They focused their campaign on anti-incumbency and corruption allegations.

The BJP countered with its vast grassroots network and the influence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. They put focus on their welfare schemes and criticised the Congress for its shifting voter base. The recent delimitation of the constituency also placed more power in the hands of the 1.48 lakh voters, the majority of whom are women.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anita Goswami ...Read More Anita Goswami is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she primarily covers Indian and international news. With four years of industry experience, she has led coverage of Indian General elections, Assembly elections, and national polls in the United States, Canada, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Her reporting covers global wars and major events, including Operation Sindoor, Sheikh Hasina's ouster and the Mahakumbh Mela. She verifies facts and uses clear sources to ensure accurate reporting. As former Chief Copy Editor at Storytailors, she managed teams to produce top-quality content for networks like NDTV, Profit, CNBC-TV18, Upstox and News18. Her work is featured in NDTV, Meaww, and Global Pulse. Throughout her tenure, Anita has collaborated with and been mentored by top industry experts. When not reading, Anita can be found outdoors or at a bakery. Fields of interest: Indian political history, international elections, historical policy analysis, global conflicts, cultural events, Formula 1, art, media ethics and reporting on socio-political change over time. Read Less

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