Assam exported agri-products worth Rs 357 crore during lockdown, says CM

Updated: May 19, 2020 19:57 IST

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed on Tuesday that the state had exported agricultural products worth Rs 357 crore, despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions, which were imposed in end-March to contain the spread of raging coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Sonowal visited the Maloibari area in Kamrup Metro district on Tuesday where he interacted with farmers and took stock of agricultural activities. State agriculture minister Atul Bora also accompanied him on the field trip.

“It gives me great hope to know that nearly Rs 357 crore worth vegetables, fruits, etc. have been exported from Assam during the lockdown period. It’s only through agriculture that we have to overcome all challenges and build an ‘Atma Nirbhar Assam’ (self-sufficient Assam),” he tweeted.

No details of the areas to which the products were exported and how much each of the 33 districts in the state earned was disclosed in the press release that was put out about the CM’s visit to Maloibari.

“I believe agriculture and animal husbandry sectors have a huge role to play in Assam’s future growth. Our farmers and entrepreneurs need to focus on capturing markets not just in other states, but also in our neighbouring countries,” Sonowal said in an interaction with media persons during the visit.

The CM directed the state agriculture department to provide seeds to farmers by October every year in a bid to ramp up their production. Sonowal emphasised that everyone should popularise local products, which will revive the country’s economy, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thoughts.