Assam: This BJP MLA on review work needs a piggyback ride to wade through flooded stretch | Watch video

A legislator from the ruling camp in Assam went to review relief work in a submerged village, but the dirty water seemed too much for him, or perhaps his stature, and he went on a piggyback ride to return to the boat.

According to available reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Lumding Assembly, Sibu Misra, piggybacked on a rescue worker during his visit to flood-hit Hojai district. A video of the incident that happened on Wednesday was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

The video showed the rescue worker wading through ankle-deep water with Misra on his back, and safely dropping the MLA on the boat. Misra tried to ensure that even his white shoes remained spotless and clean. Police officers in folded trousers and hapless villagers looked on as the show continued.

Like every year, several parts of Assam continued to suffer from flooding and landslides in the wake of torrential rainfall over the past few days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Thursday that 7,17,046 people across 29 districts have so far been affected due to the flood situation in the state. Nine people have lost their lives so far, the ASDMA added.

More than 2.88 lakh people of Nagaon district were affected due to the first wave of the flood, and as many as 147 villages under three revenue circles are currently inundated. Thousands of people in Borkola and Dakhinpaat regions under Raha and Nagaon revenue circles, respectively, were turned homeless after flood water entered their huts.

According to latest reports, 9,742.57 hectares of cropland in Nagaon district is under water.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that four metric tonne essential items had been sent to Dima Hasao and another 12 metric tonnes would be dropped by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters. He added that Dima Hasao was the worst-hit district as rail and road connectivity had been disrupted in the region owing to erosion from floods and landslides.

Educational institutions remained shut in some districts in the wake of the crisis. The Cachar district administration announced that it was closing all educational institutions and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours starting Thursday.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSCE) said on Tuesday that Class 11 (higher secondary first year) examinations in the state, which were supposed to begin from Wednesday, were suspended partially due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rain.

In a notification, the council said that all Class 11 examinations scheduled till Saturday were suspended until further orders. However, in Dima Hasao, all examinations till June 1 had been suspended.