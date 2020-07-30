e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, 16.5 lakh still affected

Assam floods: Death toll rises to 107, 16.5 lakh still affected

Assam floods: According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow over the danger mark at several places.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 07:30 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Utpal Parashar | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting Charikoria river bank erosion site at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Wednesday.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting Charikoria river bank erosion site at Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur district of Assam on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
         

The number of fatalities due to flood reached 107 in Assam on Wednesday after three more people died due to drowning.

According to a bulletin by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died at Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Kamrup. Besides the deaths due to drowning, 26 more people have been killed in landslides induced by heavy rains in the state since May.

Around 16.5 lakh people in 1,536 villages in 21 of the state’s 33 districts are still affected by floods, said the ASDMA bulletin. Over 37,000 people displaced by flooding are still taking shelter in 208 relief camps. Nearly 93,000 hectares of crop area in the state is still inundated.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali and Kopili rivers continued to flow over the danger mark at several places.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the flood hit areas in the state on Wednesday. He inspected an embankment on Charikoria river in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana. Sonowal also visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage.

“The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

Goalpara is the worst-hit district with over 4.19 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon with more than 2.63 lakh people and South Salmara with around 2.50 lakh people hit by the deluge.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
I’d like to have a game off: When Dhoni stunned umpire with witty reply
I’d like to have a game off: When Dhoni stunned umpire with witty reply
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In