Assam floods: JP Nadda assures all help from Centre as he visits affected regions

Union health minister JP Nadda on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas of Assam and assured all help from the central government to restore normalcy.
“I have personally seen the devastation caused by the river flowing from Mon (in Nagaland). People have lost lives, livestock and their homes. We are with you in this hour of distress,” he told media persons after conducting a survey of the area on a tractor. He was accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
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Nepalikhuti is a village in Sibsagar district close to the border with Nagaland. Large scale flooding took place in the area due to heavy rains in the neighbouring state on July 19 which led to overflowing of the Dikhow river.
Hundreds of families in the area have lost their homes and belongings and most livestock have died.
Almost the entire village is covered in huge layers of debris from damaged homes and river silt.
“The state government is undertaking rescue and relief efforts in a pro-active and effective manner. The scale of devastation is such that it will take time (for rehabilitation). But I assure you on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there will be no lack of support from the Centre, be it financially, to help rebuild lives or compensation,” said Nadda.
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The Union minister will visit other affected areas in the state during the day and will hold a meeting with state government ministers and officials on what needs to be done to provide relief and ensure proper rehabilitation.
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The Union minister will visit other affected areas in the state during the day and will hold a meeting with state government ministers and officials on what needs to be done to provide relief and ensure proper rehabilitation.
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Till Monday, a total of 89 people have lost their lives in the floods with Sibsagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat being the worst-hit districts. Over 122,000 persons are still affected, a fortnight after flooding began.
On Monday, 335 villages in 10 districts in the state continue to remain flood-affected. Over 12,000 people uprooted by flooding are taking shelter in 39 relief camps and 16 relief distribution centres.
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.