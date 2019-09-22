Assam government plans to start ambulance service for cattle: Minister

india

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 14:20 IST

The Assam government is planning to introduce an ambulance service for dead and injured animals in the state’s interior areas, its minister for agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary Atul Bora has said.

“As in the case with 108 ambulance service, we have started a pilot project six ambulances for livestock. The ambulances would have veterinary doctors and other staff,” Bora said while addressing the media on Friday.

The state minister said that the pilot project is being introduced in Assam’s remote and interior areas, where services of veterinary doctors are not easily accessible.

If the pilot project is successful, it would be implemented throughout the state, Bora added.

According to the 19th livestock census in 2012, Assam has 19.8 million heads of cattle, 435,270 buffaloes, 518,070 sheep, 6.1 million goats, 14,150 horses and ponies, 1050 donkeys, 1.63 million pigs, 527,520 domestic dogs and 450 domestic elephants.

The 20th livestock census is underway in the state and across India.

According to the state government figures, Assam has 1,517 veterinary polyclinics, hospitals, dispensaries and first-aid centres.

