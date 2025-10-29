Assam govt to give GST share of Zubeen Garg’s upcoming movie to his foundation

GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to hand over the state’s share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be collected from cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s upcoming movie to a foundation started by him. Zubeen Garg (File Photo)

Fifty-two-year-old Garg died in Singapore last month while swimming in the sea and two separate probes are underway to unearth the mystery surrounding his death. His last movie, Roi Roi Binale, in which he portrays the lead role of a blind singer, is set to be released on October 31.

“The central government collects GST of 18% on movie tickets costing more than ₹100 and 5% on tickets which cost less than that,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Of that amount collected by the Centre, half of it i.e. 9% and 2.5% respectively are returned to the state government after a month. Today the cabinet decided in consultation with Garg’s wife, Garrima, that the amount which Assam gets from Centre would be given to Kalaguru Artiste Foundation,” he added.

The foundation was started by Garg in order to help artists during healthcare emergencies, conduct flood relief measures and to provide financial help to students to fund their education.

“This move will help carry forward the foundation’s work and also the ideals with which Garg had started it,” Sarma said.

Roi Roi Binale is slated to be released simultaneously across over 90 screens in Assam and in around 70 screens outside the state in cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Most single screen movie theatres and multiplexes in Assam won’t be screening any other movies during the first week of the film’s release and some theatres will start screening the first show at 6 am and the last one at 12 am.

Some theatres in small towns which have remained shut for years due to lack of business have also spruced up and are set to screen the much-awaited last movie of the singer, composer, poet, filmmaker and actor.

Trends available with BookmyShow, where tickets for the movie can be procured in advance show that almost all shows for the first 3-4 days are fully booked assuring the movie a record-breaking opening in Assamese movies.