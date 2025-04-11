Assam HSLC Result 2025: SEBA Matric or Class 10th results today at 10:30 am

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASEEB) Division 1 (previously known as the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA) will announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10th results today, April 11. SEBA Matric result 2025 will be declared at 10:30 am. Assam HSLC Result 2025 Live Updates. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Thursday declared the state board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12.(HT file)

When announced, students/parents can check the result by visiting asseb.in, sebaonline.org and other official websites mentioned in the result notification.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared the HSLC result notification on X (previously Twitter).

Digital marks sheets will be available on the result website at 10:30 am. Students need to use their roll and number to check the results. Original marks sheets and pass certificates will be sent to schools later.

In the result notification, ASEEB Division 1 said educational institutions will arrange for Class 11 admission based on the digital mark sheets after verification using the result gazette. The result gazette PDF will be provided to them.

“The results of each candidate shall also be verified through website of the board “sebaonline.org” and also by referring to the mobile app. In case of any doubt, educational institutions have to refer Assam State School Education Board, Div–I for verification,” ASEEB said.

Steps to check results when announced

Go to aseeb.in. Click on the link to go to the SEBA portal. Open the HSLC/Class 10 or Matric result link. Enter your roll and number. Check and download the result.

Along with results, SEBA will share the total number of students, division-wise results, pass percentage and other information.

Last year's result

In 2024, a total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the examination and 3,17,317 passed. The pass percentage was 75.7 per cent. A total of 1,05,873 students got first division and 1,50,764 passed the exam with second division. A total of 60,680 students secured the third division.

Anurag Doloi of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, topped the exam with 593 marks.