Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024-Phase 1: Key constituencies and candidates
Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024-Phase 1: Voting will be held in five out of total 14 consituencies in the state.
The first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set to be held on Friday, April 19. Voting will be done for electing MPs from at least 102 seats across 21 states in India during this phase.
In the state of Assam, voting will be held in five out of total 14 consituencies, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat are the consituencies in Assam where people would cast their vote.
Here are the key constituencies and candidates in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam
Jorhat
Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi is contesting from the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. Gaurav is the son of Assam ex-CM Tarun Gogoi. Recently, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for garnering support for Gaurav in the constituency.
BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi is the current MP from the region. He has been declared BJP's candidate in the Lok Sabha election 2024 as well.
Kaziranga
The Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency will see a contest between BJP's Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress' Roselina Tirkey.
Kaliabor Lok Sabha seat was renamed Kaziranga ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024. Congress' Gaurav Gogoi was an MP from Kaliabor.
Sonitpur
In the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency, BJP has fielded Ranjit Dutta. Meanwhile, the Congress Party has nominated Prem Lal Ganju in the constituency.
Lakhimpur
BJP's Pradan Baruah is contesting from the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. He is the sitting MP in the constituency who received 7,76,406 votes in the 2019 polls.
Dibrugarh
Assam ex-CM and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting as a BJP candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rameswar Teli is the sitting MP here, who was elected having received 6,59,583 votes in the 2019 polls.
