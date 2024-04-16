Assam CM Himanta Sarma's ‘Amul babies’ jibe at Gandhi siblings

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a potshot at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who campaigned in Assam's Jorhat earlier today, comparing her with the "Amul Baby", saying that the members of the Gandhi family are fit for advertising campaigns. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra(File)

"What's the benefit of seeing the Gandhi family? They look fit for the Amul campaign, so they are Amul babies. It's more beneficial to watch rhinos at Kaziranga than having a glimpse of Amul babies," news agency PTI quoted Sarma as saying.

The Assam CM further suggested that the people should prioritise visiting Kaziranga National Park to watch rhinoceros rather than attending the Congress leader's political rally as it would be "more beneficial".

"I heard around 2,000-3,000 people gathered (in Vadra's roadshow). It was not significant. Who will come to see Priyanka Gandhi? People will rather visit Kaziranga and watch tigers, rhinos, and time spent there will be more useful," he added.

While speaking about Gogoi's poll prospects, Sarma said, "Some people want to say that Gaurav Gogoi was an active parliamentarian. I challenge anyone who can show me a single word spoken by him for the Kaliabor constituency. Has he spoken a single word for Jorhat, Majuli?"

Sarma's comments came hours after Priyanka Gandhi led a two-km long roadshow in support of Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat constituency. Addressing the gathering, she said that the daily wages of tea garden workers will be increased if the opposition's INDIA alliance wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further said that the Congress will provide ₹1 lakh as an apprenticeship allowance to all students till they get a decent job and deposit ₹1 lakh in every poor women's account every year.

Gogoi is a sitting Congress MP from Kaliabor constituency, rechristened Kaziranga after delimitation last year. This time, he is contesting from Jorhat and looking for a third consecutive term in Lok Sabha. In Jorhat, Gogoi's contest will be with sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from the BJP. Voting in Jorhat will take place in the first phase on April 19.

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.

