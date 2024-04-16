Congress will fulfil ‘paanch nyay’: Priyanka Gandhi in Tripura

Agartala: Urging the people of Tripura to cast their mandate in favour of INDIA alliance, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the party would fulfil the “paanch nyay” (five justices) including jobs, minimum support price for farmers, benefits to women as promised in the party’s manifesto. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo/X/Congress)

After arriving at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, Gandhi joined a road show from the airport till Durga Chowmuhani in the city. Congress state president and Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Kumar Saha, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Sudip Roy Barman, CPIM leader and former MP Shankar Prasad Dutta and others took part in the roadshow.

“Huge Roadshow in Tripura West. The people of Tripura have decided that this time a government that guarantees education, health, employment and justice will be formed,” she later wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“ Today, I did a roadshow in Tripura West on the land of Maa Tripureshwari and met the brothers and sisters here. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the people about the five justices of Congress. Congress is coming to provide 30 lakh jobs, MSP to farmers, ₹1 lakh annually to women, land to the landless and free education to children till 12th standard”, she wrote in a separate post in X.

The two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura, West and East Lok Sabha constituencies, will go to poll on April 19 and 26 respectively.

In the West lok Sabha constituency, Congress chief Ashish Kumar Saha is contesting against former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb while another INDIA Bloc candidate CPM leader Rajendra Reang is contesting against ‘ princess’ of Tripura’s erstwhile Manikya royal family, Kriti Devi Debbarma, in the East constituency.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Assam’s Jorhat, Gandhi said that the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were against the Assam Accord signed nearly four decades ago.

Addressing the crowd during a road show organised in Jorhat in Assam to drum up support for Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, the party’s candidate from the seat, she urged people to focus on their problems and not get distracted by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) tactics.

“CAA is completely against the Assam Accord. So, if you want to stop it (implementation of the legislation) and want focus on your problems like inflation and unemployment, then you should vote for the Congress,” she said.