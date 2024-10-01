Assam man, 50, rapes his 12-year-old niece in Cachar; arrested: Police

SILCHAR: A 50-year-old man allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece when she went for a bath near her house in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday evening, police said on Tuesday after the accused was arrested. According to her family, she had gone to the washroom a short distance from the house for a bath when she was intercepted by her uncle and dragged to the paddy fields (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to her family, she had gone to the washroom a short distance from the house for a bath when the crime took place.

“I went to call her because she had taken too much time but she was not there. We started searching for her and suddenly we saw her running from the paddy field. Her clothes were torn and she was crying,” her mother told reporters.

She said her daughter was traumatised, unable to speak and even collapsed. Her family initially took her to a local chemist but the shopkeeper refused to treat her, saying that they should call the police.

Her father - his sister’s husband is the accused - told reporters that her uncle, who stayed in the same area, dragged her from the washroom to the paddy field.

“The washroom is located a bit far from home and the accused took advantage of the dark to grab her. After that, he absconded and we informed the police about it on Monday morning,” he said, adding that his sister, who has two young daughters, is shocked at her husband’s crime.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. “The victim has gone through the mandatory medical examinations and her statement will be recorded subsequently,” he said.