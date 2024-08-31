A 30-year-old man allegedly chopped off both hands from the wrists of his wife following an argument in Cachar district of Assam, police said on Friday. Assam man chops off hands of wife; case filed

The alleged incident took place in Dholai area on Thursday at midnight.

According to Dholai police station officer in-charge Manoj Borah, the accused, Rafique Uddin, used a machete to chop off both hands of his wife Rubi Begum (25) following an argument over the latter’s alleged extra-marital affair.

“We have registered a case against Uddin under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A detailed probe is underway,” Borah said.

Neighbours said Uddin fled the spot immediately after attacking his wife.

“They used to fight almost every day, but yesterday, the situation turned violent. We heard the woman’s screams and rushed to the house. We saw her severely injured. She told us her husband chopped off her hands,” one of them said, wishing not to be identified.

“The man fled the spot after that. We informed the police before taking her to the hospital,” she added.

Police said the woman is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The accused’s family said the couple had tied the knot nearly a year ago. “Recently, Uddin started suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair. Both families tried to solve the matter through discussions but it did not work,” one of them said, seeking anonymity.