Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam man finds wife with teacher at home, kills them in front of 10-year-old son

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 21, 2025 04:07 PM IST

Once he had allegedly killed the two, Joykanta Das went to the Kampur Police Station and told them about the murder

SILCHAR: A 35-year-old man in Assam’s Nagaon allegedly killed his wife and a school teacher after he found them together at his home late on Tuesday evening and confessed to the murder at the local police station, police said.

Police said Joykanta Das surrendered at the Kampur Police Station after the murders. (FILE IMAGE)
Police said Joykanta Das surrendered at the Kampur Police Station after the murders. (FILE IMAGE)

Police said the man, Joykanta Das, who worked in Guwahati over 100km away, returned home unannounced at 11 pm on Tuesday and found Bhaskar Nath, a teacher at a local government school who lived in the same locality, with his wife. Their 10-year-old son was in another room.

Das told the police that he returned home late on Tuesday from Guwahati and found his wife with the teacher. His neighbours in Nagaon’s Kampur area told reporters that he locked the door from inside and killed both of them.

“Both of them were stabbed multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, and they died on the spot,” a police officer said.

Once he had killed the two, Das went to the Kampur Police Station and told them about the murders.

Their child witnessed Das kill his mother and the teacher and is in shock, said Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka.

Police said the traumatised child was losing consciousness due to shock several times after the murder. “He is getting medical assistance now and once he recovers, we’ll try to record his statement,” a second police officer said.

Police said the boy’s custody has been handed to his relatives.

The school teacher’s family in Morigaon have been asked to formally identify him and take his body.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Assam man finds wife with teacher at home, kills them in front of 10-year-old son
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On