Assam man finds wife with teacher at home, kills them in front of 10-year-old son

SILCHAR: A 35-year-old man in Assam’s Nagaon allegedly killed his wife and a school teacher after he found them together at his home late on Tuesday evening and confessed to the murder at the local police station, police said. Police said Joykanta Das surrendered at the Kampur Police Station after the murders. (FILE IMAGE)

Police said the man, Joykanta Das, who worked in Guwahati over 100km away, returned home unannounced at 11 pm on Tuesday and found Bhaskar Nath, a teacher at a local government school who lived in the same locality, with his wife. Their 10-year-old son was in another room.

Das told the police that he returned home late on Tuesday from Guwahati and found his wife with the teacher. His neighbours in Nagaon’s Kampur area told reporters that he locked the door from inside and killed both of them.

“Both of them were stabbed multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, and they died on the spot,” a police officer said.

Once he had killed the two, Das went to the Kampur Police Station and told them about the murders.

Their child witnessed Das kill his mother and the teacher and is in shock, said Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Swapnaneel Deka.

Police said the traumatised child was losing consciousness due to shock several times after the murder. “He is getting medical assistance now and once he recovers, we’ll try to record his statement,” a second police officer said.

Police said the boy’s custody has been handed to his relatives.

The school teacher’s family in Morigaon have been asked to formally identify him and take his body.