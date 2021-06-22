Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi acquitted in NIA case against him
india news

Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi acquitted in NIA case against him

The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., assertions against national integrity, and support to terrorist organisations, etc
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:53 PM IST
MLA from Sibsagar and activist Akhil Gogoi was produced before special NIA court in Guwahati on Tuesday, June 22. (PTI)

President of Raijor Dal and MLA from Assam’s Sibsagar, Akhil Gogoi, was acquitted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday in one of the two cases filed against him for his alleged involvement in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state in December 2019.

A prominent farmers’ activist, Gogoi has been under arrest since. The NIA filed two cases against him, one from Chabua police station in Dibrugarh and the other from Chandmari in Guwahati, under several sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA). It is the Chabua case that Gogoi has been acquitted in even as the other case will proceed.

Also Read | Assam eases restrictions in fresh Covid guidelines

The cases pertain to criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., assertions against national integrity, and support to terrorist organisations, etc.

“Hearing in the Chabua case is over and Akhil Gogoi and two others, Bhupen Gogoi and Jagjit Gohain, have been discharged as NIA failed to prove their guilt,” Gogoi’s advocate Krishna Gogoi told journalists.

“The case against Phukan will now be heard in a Dibrugarh sessions court. Hearing in the Chandmari case is still on,” he added. Gogoi has not got bail in the Chandmari case.

The activist formed Raijor Dal last year and won from the Sibsagar seat in the assembly elections held this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Snake attacks zookeeper in the face in shocking video. Watch his reaction

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

SRK-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Harsh Goenka’s recent share about machine that makes one wear a mask is a hit
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Covaxin
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP