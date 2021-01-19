Assam parties asks EC to hold assembly polls around Bohag Bihu

Political parties in Assam have asked the Election Commission to hold the next assembly polls in the state around Bohag Bihu, the Assamese New Year, which falls in mid-April.

Leaders of several political parties said this to a high-level EC team headed by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora, which is on a three-day tour to the state to take stock of poll preparedness. Tenure of the 126-member House expires on May 31.

“We have asked the EC team to hold the elections in three phases in the state. The first two phases should be held before Bohag Bihu and the last one after it,” Ranjeet Kumar Dass, state president of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said.

“The first phase should be held in assembly seats in upper Assam districts and the second one in central and lower Assam. Election for the seats in the three districts of Barak Valley and the two hill districts should be conducted after Bihu,” he added.

Another ruling partner, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), requested the EC team to conduct all the phases of polling ahead of Bohag Bihu.

Opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) too has asked polling to be completed before the Bohag Bihu festivities. The team insisted that CCTV cameras should be installed in all polling stations in order to ensure there’s no tampering of electronic voting machines.

“Polling should be completed before Bohag Bihu so that people of the state can take part in the festival properly. Also, adequate measures should be put in place to ensure compliance of Covid-19 safety protocols during campaigning and voting,” senior CPI-M leader Biren Sarma told a local daily.

Apart from political parties, the EC team is also holding meetings with senior bureaucrats and police officers to know about security arrangements.

They will also have discussions with poll officials on preparations ahead of the polls. Deliberations will also take place on electoral rolls and poll logistics.