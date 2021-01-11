'BJP has given due recognition to Assam's culture': Nadda kick starts BJP's poll campaign
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity. He also said that the BJP will return to power in Assam in Assembly elections, scheduled in April-May.
"It is the responsibility of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to safeguard the culture and language of Assam and the party has always given importance to these things," Nadda said while addressing a rally in Silchar in Barak Valley.
"BJP is working peacefully for the development of Assam, after taking into consideration interests of all communities," he added.
He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah solved 50-year-old Bodo issue by signing peace accord and bringing militants to mainstream.
Nadda is on a two-day visit to Assam to kick start the ruling party’s campaign for the Assembly polls. He will attend a number of party programmes during his visit.
The BJP, which had stormed to power in the state for the first time in 2016, is confident of keeping the throne after putting up an impressive show in recent local polls.
The Barak Valley, which comprises three districts, has been a traditional stronghold of the BJP for over three decades. In 2016, the BJP had won eight of the 15 seats here while All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had won five and Congress two. The BJP is hoping to better its tally this time. Last month, Lakhipur Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala resigned from the Assembly and joined the saffron party.
The main opposition party Congress received a setback after the death of its heavyweight and three-term chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Opposition parties, however, hope to put the BJP on the defensive over a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Congress' in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh, is in Guwahati since January 8 as part of a five-day visit.
The BJP, which has 60 seats in the 126-member assembly, is aiming to win over 100 seats this time, along with its pre-poll partners.
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
