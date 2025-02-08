Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam Police deports Canadian citizen involved in religious conversion

PTI |
Feb 08, 2025 10:31 AM IST

Jorhat SP Shwetank Mishra said the person had been visiting the district since 2021

A Canadian citizen allegedly involved in proselytising activities in Assam's Jorhat district was deported to his home country from New Delhi on Friday, a police officer said here.

The FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' to the Canadian citizen, which was served to him by Jorhat police. (Representative image)
The FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' to the Canadian citizen, which was served to him by Jorhat police. (Representative image)

Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra said the person had been visiting the district since 2021 and his existing visa had expired on January 17 this year.

"He had applied for renewal and during verification, we found that he was involved in proselytisation in Jorhat. We sent an adverse report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata," Mishra said.

Accordingly, the FRRO issued a 'Leave India Notice' to the Canadian citizen, which was served to him by Jorhat police.

"To ensure compliance of the notice, our personnel handed him to the FRRO in Kolkata earlier this week," Mishra said.

The Canadian citizen has been sent back to his country from New Delhi now, the SP added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On