Assam Police issues guidelines for picnics after 12 killed in road accident

In the wake of an accident that claimed 12 lives on their way to a picnic, the Assam Police on Wednesday issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the regulation of picnic parties. The guidelines for such trips include prohibiting movement in the dark and asking picnickers not to play loud music inside vehicles. Locals seen at the site where a bus with a truck near Deragaon, in Golaghat on Wednesday. (ANI)

"In this atmosphere of pomp and gaiety, sadness struck because of road traffic accidents during the vehicular movement of these picnic parties. Hence, it is felt imperative that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be in place to regulate the movement of these picnic parties," the police said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sharing the 'SOP on Picnic' on X, the Assam Police said, "No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed... There should not be any movement of picnic parties before sunrise and after sunset."

The guidelines prohibit overcrowding in vehicles used for picnic transportation and trading illicit liquor in or around picnic spots. Local police have been directed to conduct frequent raids on dhabas and establishments where illicit liquors are sold.

“Picnic parties should ensure that no movement takes place during fog,” the SOP read.

It also asked picnickers to inform the local police station about their plans. Police will also deploy surveillance groups, assisted by VDP (Village Defence Party), to detect illicit or illegal activities in and around the picnic spots.

"Sufficient lighting facilities should be provided in and around the vulnerable picnic spots... Sufficient parking area should be earmarked in every spot," it added.

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and 38 others injured in a head-on collision with a coal-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the same side of the road. The passengers of the bus, most of them hailing from Bharalukhuwa village, were on their way to the Tilinga temple in Tinsukia when the accident took place.