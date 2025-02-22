Menu Explore
Assam reappoints retd IFS officer embroiled in forest diversion row

ByHT Correspondents
Feb 22, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Yadava made the news for approving the construction of a commando battalion unit on the Assam-Mizoram border through the diversion of around 44 hectares of forests in 2023

New Delhi/Guwahati: MK Yadava, a retired Indian Forest Service officer and special chief secretary (forests) has been re-engaged in the same post with effect from March 1, 2025, according to a notification by department of personnel, Assam. Yadava was at the centre of controversy on illegal diversion of forest land recently.

Yadava made the news for approving the construction of a commando battalion unit on the Assam-Mizoram border through the diversion of around 44 hectares of forests in 2023. (HT PHOTO)
Yadava made the news for approving the construction of a commando battalion unit on the Assam-Mizoram border through the diversion of around 44 hectares of forests in 2023. (HT PHOTO)

Yadava, who made the news for approving the construction of a commando battalion unit on the Assam-Mizoram border through the diversion of around 44 hectares of forests in 2023, a decision initially criticised by the Union environment ministry, also approved the diversion of another 28 ha at the Assam-Nagaland border in Geleky reserve forest in 2022 for a police battalion camp. He approved these projects without mandatory prior forest clearance from the Centre.

To be sure, both diversions were eventually approved.

HT reported on January 7 that the Forest Advisory Committee of the union environment ministry approved the diversion of 26.1 hectares within the Geleky Reserved Forest, situated along the volatile Assam-Nagaland border in Sivasagar Forest Division and diversion of 11.5 ha of forest land at Damchera. It did impose substantial penalties, directing Assam authorities to pay five times the standard Net Present Value (NPV) for the extent of violation, plus 12% simple interest from the date of demand until payment.

FAC also attached stringent conditions to its approval. “No future expansion shall be allowed and further diversion of forest land for any expansion purposes shall not be permitted in the instant case,” the committee emphasised. The directive also mandates maintaining green belts in areas marked for open land, future expansion, and landscaping, explicitly prohibiting construction activities or land-use changes in these parcels.

HT reached out to Yadava and state forest minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary for a comment. Patowary has confirmed the re-engagement. 

