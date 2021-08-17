Assam revises Covid-19 SOPs from August 18. Check details here

Assam on Tuesday revised its existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after recently reviewing the pandemic situation in the state and said there was an improvement with regard to caseload and overall positivity rate. The SOPs will come into force from Wednesday and will remain in place until further orders.

“In exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as chairperson, state executive committee of the state disaster management authority, Assam, do hereby issues the following directives for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force w.e.f 5am of August 18 until further orders,” an official order read.

Areas where the Covid-19 test positivity rate reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, will be notified as a containment zone. Emergency services in containment zones will operate 24X7.





Essential services in containment zones including shops selling fruits and vegetables, groceries, dairy and milk booths etc can remain open till 6pm. The government has also permitted the delivery of food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce firms.

Except for the exemptions provided for containment zones, curfew timings in all other districts of Assam have now been relaxed from 7pm-5am. Private and government offices, businesses and commercial establishments including shops can remain open till 6pm.

Dine-in services in restaurants, dhabas and eateries in the above districts are allowed till 6pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. The takeaway of food from all such places is also allowed till 6pm.

Cinema halls across the state will remain closed. Final year classes for MBBS, engineering, aeronautical engineering and BSc and GNM nursing courses will resume from Wednesday. However, students should “preferably be fully vaccinated to attend the classes,” Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Assam government employees, who have been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine can attend office. Private enterprises can decide on their own in this regard.

Employees engaged in essential and emergency services can attend their work without restrictions, the state government order also said.

Assam has so far recorded 580,657 cases and 5,502 deaths due to the coronavirus disease. On Monday, the state saw 758 fresh infections while 10 more people succumbed to the viral disease. Over 566,000 patients have recovered so far and the active cases stand at 7,707.







