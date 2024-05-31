 Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in gunfight with police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in gunfight with police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 31, 2024 05:51 PM IST

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night, and the accused, identified as Sahab Uddin, tried to snatch their guns and attacked the on-duty officers

Sichar: A suspected drug peddler in Assam’s Hojai district received multiple bullet injuries following a gunfight with the police while attempting to flee from custody immediately after arrest, officials aware of the matter said. 

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said that based on specific information about drug peddling, they launched an operation at Ramsing village under Lumding Police station late Thursday and arrested Uddin.

 

Hojai superintendent of police (SP) Saurabh Gupta said that during the raid, the police recovered at least ten soap cases of drugs and arrested the accused. Uddin attacked police officers while being brought to the station for further interrogation, and in self-defence, the police opened fire at him resulting in some injuries, Gupta said. 

Uddin was taken to Nagaon Medical College and is undergoing treatment.

“We are registering a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for supplying drugs and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attacking police,” the SP added. 

“We are investigating the matter and Sahab Uddin will be questioned once he is out of the hospital”, he said. 


