Assam teacher accused of sexual assault arrested. His victim was a 6-yr-old: Cop

SILCHAR: A 48-year-old school teacher in Assam’s Karimganj district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old student on a complaint by her parents, police said.

The parents learnt of the girl’s trauma when she refused to go to school on Tuesday. When her mother tried to force her to go, the girl started crying. “It wasn’t normal because she looked so frightened when I told her to go to school. When I talked to her alone, she said that her teacher did bad things to her,” the mother of the victim said.

The parents lodged the complaint at Bazaricherra police station the following day, detailing the teacher’s conduct.

“The teacher threatened her and told her not to speak about the entire episode which also traumatised her. Once we spoke with her, she revealed that she has been going through this for a few days and the teacher repeatedly tortured her,” the mother added.

The teacher, identified by the police as Kamala Kanta Sinha, was arrested by Bazaricherra police on Thursday evening under section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code (sexually assaulting females under twelve years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Officer-in-charge of Bazaricherra police station Chiranjit Kumar Bora said, “Based on the complaint, we arrested the teacher and interrogated him. Today we produced him before the court and the court will decide the further proceedings.”