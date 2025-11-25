Guwahati, The Assam government on Tuesday proposed to exclude the traditional buffalo fight from the ambit of the law to prevent cruelty to animals like the ‘Jallikatu’ in Tamil Nadu. Assam to exclude buffalo fight from animal cruelty law

Tabling the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Bill, 2025, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul said the original act recognises the need to exempt the application of its provisions in certain circumstances.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, he noted that the traditional buffalo fight or 'Moh Juj' has played a significant role in preserving and promoting tradition and culture among the people, as well as in the continuance of native breeds.

"... It has been decided to exempt the conduct of 'Buffalo fight' or 'Moh Juj' in the state from the purview of 'cruelty' under the existing provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960," Paul said.

He said that it will be in line with the exemption of ‘Jallikattu’ in Tamil Nadu, and bullock cart race in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"The amendments are essential to bring such legislation, which may allow hosting/observance of traditional events like 'Buffalo fight’ or ‘Moh Juj' during Magh Bihu celebrations or on such days as may be notified," the minister said.

In December last year, the Gauhati High Court had quashed an Assam government SOP of 2023, which allowed buffalo and Bulbul bird fights during the Magh Bihu festivities in the month of January every year.

The court had also held that the Standard Operating Procedure was in violation of a Supreme Court judgment of May 2014.

On January 15 last year, traditional Bulbul bird fights were organised after a hiatus of around nine years, following a new set of guidelines issued by the Assam government. It was earlier stopped due to restrictions imposed by the judiciary.

Both the events resumed after the state cabinet approved the SOP in December 2023. It focused on safety of animals, including ban on use of any intoxicating drugs or sharp weapons to control them.

The Bulbul bird fight is held at Hayagriva Madhav temple in Hajo of Kamrup district on the Magh Bihu day during mid-January, attracting hundreds of visitors.

Likewise, the buffalo fights take place at the same time in Morigaon, Sivasagar and some Upper Assam districts, but Ahatguri in Morigaon is the most celebrated.

