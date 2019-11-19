e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Assam to regulate production of molasses in clampdown on illicit liquor

The Assam government decided to amend excise rules following the death of over 150 people in a hooch tragedy in Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:03 IST
Sadiq Naqvi
Sadiq Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Molasses is widely misused for manufacturing illicit liquor in Assam.
Molasses is widely misused for manufacturing illicit liquor in Assam.(Representative image/HT Photo)
         

Assam government has given its nod to the Assam Excise (Amendment) Bill 2019, to regulate the production and sale of molasses, which is widely misused for manufacturing illicit liquor in the state, officials said.

In February this year, over 150 people lost their lives after drinking illicit alcohol in Golaghat and Jorhat districts. Most of the victims were tea garden workers.

The amendments approved in a cabinet meeting on Monday will be placed before the assembly in the forthcoming winter session.

According to a statement from Sailendra Pandey, a spokesperson in the office of Parimal Suklabaidya, minister for excise department, the amendments “will facilitate the introduction of necessary rules to control and regulate the production, storage, distribution, possession and sale of molasses in the state to deal effectively with the challenges posed by the rampant production, trade and consumption of the spurious liquor.”

A second official said once the amended law comes in force, molasses and equipment used in production of molasses and intoxicants from it would become “excisable and leviable” and separate licenses would be mandatory to procure molasses for the manufacture of liquor and cattle feed.

tags
top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News