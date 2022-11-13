Assam woman involved in land dispute reaches out to CM Sarma. Watch video

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held an interaction with an elderly woman who had a land dispute. A video shared by Sarma on his Twitter handle showed him interacting with the woman, who is from Kokrajhar town.

“God’s grace to be able to serve! Advised DC and SP of Kokrajhar to address issues faced by the revered old lady,” Sarma tweeted.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure the woman's land dispute is resolved and she can get a home of her own.

The woman also mentioned that she was getting ₹250 every month as a pension. To this, Himanta Biswa Sarma asked officials to cover her under the Assam government's flagship Orunodoi scheme and ensure that she gets a monthly pension of ₹1,250 from February next year.

The video garnered several reactions from Twitteratis praising chief minister Sarma for his gesture

According to the state finance department's website, the Orunodoi scheme was launched by the government in 2020.

The two objectives of the scheme are the economic empowerment of women and taking the poor out of the below poverty line (BPL) in accordance with the government's commitment to sustainable development goals.

The website further shows the scheme has had more than 19.32 lakh beneficiaries so far.