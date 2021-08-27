Assamese workers allege attack along Mizoram border

Masked men carrying guns allegedly attacked labourers constructing a road near the Mizoram border in Assam’s Cachar on Thursday. The workers blamed people from Mizoram for the attack. But a Mizo police officer denied this saying the Assamese workers were constructing the road on their land and hence civilians stopped the work. “They did not attack anyone,” said Vanlalfaka Ralte, the police superintendent of Mizoram’s Kolasib district.

Ralte said if Mizo people had attacked the workers, there would have been some injuries. “Assam is forcibly constructing the road on Mizoram’s land which angered the Mizo civilians. They moved forward and stopped the work but did not attack.”

Cachar police superintendent Ramandeep Kaur rejected Ralte’s claims. “This is an Assam government-sanctioned work which cannot be in Mizoram’s territory. The work is going on under Pradhanmantri Gramin Sadak Yojana three kilometres from the Mizoram border according to the Survey of India map. They are violating the agreement between two states and now trying to spread lies.”

There has been a long-standing dispute over the 165-km Assam-Mizoram border. The dispute has its origin in British era demarcations and has since led to persistent conflict.

The alleged attack came a month after the firing along the Assam-Mizoram border on July 26 left six people dead. Following a war of words between top officials of the two states, ministers from Assam and Mizoram met on August to ease tensions between the two states. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma later appealed to the civilians to withdraw the economic blockade imposed following the firing.

Kaur said the alleged attack on Thursday will not affect their work and most of it for 3.8-kilometer road has already been completed. “The rest of work will progress as per plan, and we will provide adequate security to the workers.”

The workers insisted the attackers were from Mizoram, but Kaur said their identity is unclear. “Since the attackers were masked, we cannot claim that they were Mizo people. The area is near the inter-state border which is a no-network zone. Our workers could not call for help immediately... We are going to investigate the matter carefully.”

A worker said around 30 people attacked them with stones and slingshots. “Some of them were carrying bows and arrows and a few had guns. It looked like they planned to kill us, so we left the area. Hundreds of slingshots were fired at our vehicle, and we heard a few gunshots too,” said the worker, who did not want to be named.

Carolyne Pachuau, an official in Mizoram’s Kolashib district, said the overall situation along the inter-state border was improving. She added over 8,000 vehicles carrying essential goods have entered Mizoram from Assam since the blockade was lifted. “Things have changed; trucks carrying essentials are entering smoothly. But common people are still a bit hesitant to cross the border. We are conducting discussions among locals from both sides. We want peace to prevail,” said Pachuau.