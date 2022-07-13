Assam’s Lumding-Badarpur railway section restored

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has repaired damages caused to the 85-km Lumding-Badarpur railway section in Assam following landslides in May.

“Going by the scale and magnitude of the damage to railway tracks, the restoration works...is the fastest ever such task in the history of Indian Railways while dealing with such huge natural calamities,” said NFR’s chief public relation officer Sabyasachi De. He said while long-distance trains cancelled since May would not start running soon due to operational reasons, local passenger trains will resume in the next few days.

“We have conducted trial runs of light engines and from Tuesday freight trains have also started operating. A freight train carrying sugar has been sent to Tripura.”

The railway ministry sanctioned ₹180 crores to restore the section. Officials said despite inclement weather, NFR mobilised men, material, and machinery and undertook work almost 24x7.

Nearly 2,000 people, including engineers, and over 500 heavy and small machinery were deployed round the clock to restore the damaged railway tracks.

Heavy rains caused the landslides and disrupted railway connectivity in Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, and South Assam with the rest of the country from May 14.

