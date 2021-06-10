Assam's Niharika Das carries Covid-infected father-in-law on back. Photo goes viral

The Covid-19 pandemic has unearthed many stories that inspire or move to tears. The story of Niharika Das is a combination of both. Social media is abuzz with the heroic story of the woman in Assam carrying her Covid-infected father-in-law Thuleshwar Das to the hospital on her back after actress Aimee Baruah shared the young woman's story on her Twitter handle.

"In an amazing display of women-power today, Niharika Das, a young woman from Raha, carried her Covid positive father-in-law, Thuleshwar Das, on her back while taking him to the hospital. However, she too tested positive later. I wish this inspiration of a woman a speedy recovery," Baruah tweeted with the viral picture of Das carrying her father-in-law.

On June 2, Thuleshwar, who works as a betel nut seller in the Raha area of Nagaon, started showing symptoms of Covid-19, after which his daughter-in-law somehow arranged for an auto-rickshaw to take him to the hospital. Niharika had to carry her father-in-law on her back to the auto as it was not able to enter the narrow streets.

"My father-in-law was feeling very weak and could not even stand. My husband was in Siliguri for work. So I had no choice but to carry them on my back. The reason for this was also that our street was narrow and due to this, the auto could not come. In such a situation, I reached there with father-in-law," Live Hindustan quoted Niharika as saying in a conversation to The Indian Express.

However, after reaching the nearby hospital she was told that her father-in-law needs to be taken to the Covid hospital, located 21km away, as his condition was critical. The mother of a six-year-old son then again had to carry her father-in-law on her back to reach the car and finally, she managed to take him to the car. In such a situation, when Thuleshwar was in a kind of unconscious state, struggling mentally and physically, no stretcher or ambulance was available, Niharika said.

Niharika also said that no one came to help and hoped that no one has to suffer through such a situation in the future, reported Hindustan Times' sister concern Live Hindustan.