Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi launches attack on TMC, says BJP will form govt in West Bengal
Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi has been mounting sharp attacks on the TMC in his West Bengal rallies, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of 15 years of corruption. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the debate over alleged Hindi imposition is emerging as a major election issue.
Election 2026 LIVE: With the West Bengal elections just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics, and neglecting North Bengal. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, he asserted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in the state. ...Read More
Modi said that people have witnessed “nothing but ruin” during the TMC’s 15 years in power, adding that a new generation of voters now has the opportunity to shape Bengal’s future through their votes.
"The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes--votes that will determine the future of Bengal," he said.
Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP has entered into a “ ₹1,000-crore deal” aimed at toppling her government. She referred to a viral video in which Humayun Kabir was purportedly heard claiming links with BJP leaders and mentioning an advance payment of ₹200 crore as part of a larger plan to split minority votes.
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. The first phase will cover 152 constituencies, followed by 142 constituencies in the second phase.
In Tamil Nadu, Hindi imposition debate intensifies
DMK candidate from Dindigul, IP Senthil Kumar, on Sunday reiterated Tamil Nadu’s firm opposition to the three-language formula, asserting that the state will continue to follow its two-language policy.
Speaking to ANI, Kumar said the two-language system remains most suitable for Tamil Nadu and alleged that the three-language formula is being imposed on students, something the state will not accept.
Earlier, chief minister MK Stalin had also criticised Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue, accusing the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi through the three-language policy. Stalin maintained that as long as the DMK remains in power, the policy will not be implemented in the state, expressing confidence of sweeping all 234 constituencies in the elections.
Meanwhile, union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal targeted the ruling DMK over the law and order situation, claiming that public anger is growing against Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin. He added that people are looking towards a strong NDA alliance, accusing the Congress-DMK partnership of internal discord.
The first phase of the 2026 Assembly election cycle has concluded, with voting completed in Kerala, Puducherry and Assam. Political attention is now at the high-stakes contests ahead in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Tamil Nadu will go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with votes to be counted on May 4.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:49:29 am
Election LIVE 2026: PM Modi meets BJP workers in Siliguri
Election LIVE 2026: Modi said that after speaking with ‘hardworking’ BJP karyakartas, he got a sense that a big victory awaits party in West Bengal elections.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:36:05 am
Election 2026 LIVE: Yusuf Pathan says 'heartbreaking' to see citizens' right undermined through SIR exercise
Election 2026 LIVE: TMC leader and ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan praised Mamata Banerjee for fighting for public rights. He also slammed SIR exercise in West Bengal, saying it is heartbreaking to see citizens' right to vote being undermined. "Regarding SIR, I would say that it is very heartbreaking that injustice is being done to the eligible voters of our country. This is also an injustice to the right to vote that the Constitution provides," he said, according to ANI, while speaking to reporters in Sonarpur Uttar.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:09:43 am
Election 2026 LIVE: Cong leader urges EC to release constituency-wise polling data
Election 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan has written to the EC urging it to immediately publish detailed polling data related to Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9.
In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner, he said that despite three days having passed since polling concluded, the official and authenticated figures have not yet been made available on the Commission's website. (PTI)
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 08:48:03 am
Election 2026 LIVE: BJP prez says Madurai will punish Stalin, Udhayanidhi for 'insulting' 'Sanatana Dharma'
Election 2026 LIVE: Nitin Nabin on Sunday said Madurai would “give a fitting reply” to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin over their alleged remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and Hindu culture.
Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a roadshow, he said the public, along with the priestly community, would ensure that the ruling party faces electoral consequences for the comments.
“The way Stalin and his son have insulted Sanatana Dharma and Hindu culture, the public and the Sadhu Sants will make sure they are punished by voters,” he said.
- Mon, 13 Apr 2026 08:24:07 am
Election 2026 LIVE: Modi calls TMC as ‘anti-North Bengal’, ‘anti-tribal’
Election 2026 LIVE: "This is a crucial moment to evaluate the work and conduct of any administration; however, the TMC has not performed any constructive work--it has only committed misdeeds. The TMC is an anti-North Bengal party; it is a party hostile to women and the youth, and it is an anti-tribal party. That is why, this time, the slogan of "Change" is resounding across every corner of Bengal," Modi said.