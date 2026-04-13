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Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi launches attack on TMC, says BJP will form govt in West Bengal

By Shubham Pandey
Apr 13, 2026 09:49:30 am IST

Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi has been mounting sharp attacks on the TMC in his West Bengal rallies, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of 15 years of corruption. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the debate over alleged Hindi imposition is emerging as a major election issue.

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Assembly election 2026 live update: PM Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee's government has only inflicted 'nirmamta' (cruelty) on Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite obstacles posed by the ruling party.(PTI)

Election 2026 LIVE: With the West Bengal elections just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics, and neglecting North Bengal. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, he asserted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in the state. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:49:29 am

    Election LIVE 2026: PM Modi meets BJP workers in Siliguri

    Election LIVE 2026: Modi said that after speaking with ‘hardworking’ BJP karyakartas, he got a sense that a big victory awaits party in West Bengal elections.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:36:05 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: Yusuf Pathan says 'heartbreaking' to see citizens' right undermined through SIR exercise

    Election 2026 LIVE: TMC leader and ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan praised Mamata Banerjee for fighting for public rights. He also slammed SIR exercise in West Bengal, saying it is heartbreaking to see citizens' right to vote being undermined. "Regarding SIR, I would say that it is very heartbreaking that injustice is being done to the eligible voters of our country. This is also an injustice to the right to vote that the Constitution provides," he said, according to ANI, while speaking to reporters in Sonarpur Uttar.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 09:09:43 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: Cong leader urges EC to release constituency-wise polling data

    Election 2026 LIVE: Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan has written to the EC urging it to immediately publish detailed polling data related to Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9.

    In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner, he said that despite three days having passed since polling concluded, the official and authenticated figures have not yet been made available on the Commission's website. (PTI)

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 08:48:03 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: BJP prez says Madurai will punish Stalin, Udhayanidhi for 'insulting' 'Sanatana Dharma'

    Election 2026 LIVE: Nitin Nabin on Sunday said Madurai would “give a fitting reply” to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin over their alleged remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and Hindu culture.

    Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a roadshow, he said the public, along with the priestly community, would ensure that the ruling party faces electoral consequences for the comments.

    “The way Stalin and his son have insulted Sanatana Dharma and Hindu culture, the public and the Sadhu Sants will make sure they are punished by voters,” he said.

  • Mon, 13 Apr 2026 08:24:07 am

    Election 2026 LIVE: Modi calls TMC as ‘anti-North Bengal’, ‘anti-tribal’

    Election 2026 LIVE: "This is a crucial moment to evaluate the work and conduct of any administration; however, the TMC has not performed any constructive work--it has only committed misdeeds. The TMC is an anti-North Bengal party; it is a party hostile to women and the youth, and it is an anti-tribal party. That is why, this time, the slogan of "Change" is resounding across every corner of Bengal," Modi said.

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